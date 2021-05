GREAT FALLS, Mont. - People from in and around Great Falls shredded 16,400 pounds of paper at the 5th annual Shred Day on May 6.

Donations were also being taken for the Great Falls Community Food Bank which totaled out to 1,165 pounds of food, and $130.

In 2018, the event had 9,400 pounds of paper collected and 610 pounds of food donated, and in 2017 the event had 9,000 pounds of paper collected and 555 pounds of food collected.