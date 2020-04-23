GREAT FALLS- On Monday, April 20, a Great Falls homeowner reported someone had stolen things from his garage.
The homeowner said his overhead garage was not closed all the way the night before, and he found that his garage and the cars parked inside had been rummaged through.
When an officer watched the security camera footage, the officer affidavit says he saw two men inside the garage, one of the men being identified as Blake Bingham.
Court documents say the estimated value of the stolen items is $4,044.50.
Two days later the officer contacted Bingham who agreed to speak.
Bingham told the officer he got inside the garage through the overhead door that was cracked open and removed tools and a radio.
Bingham told the officer he still had a flashlight from the burglary inside his car, and when the officer asked permission to search the car, Bingham agreed then became upset.
Court documents say Bingham admitted he had meth and a glass pipe to smoke meth in the car.
The officer located the meth and pipe after Bingham explained where they were located and signed a permission to search form.
A gold Mag-Lite flashlight and propane torch were found inside the car as well, which the homeowner identified as stolen from his house.
Blake Bingham scored a level two on the Pre-Trial Safety Assessment tool court documents saying he has a history of property crimes and a failure to appear out of the state of Georgia.
Blake Andrew Bingham has been charged with burglary, theft, criminal possession of dangerous drugs and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.