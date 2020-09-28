Over 50% of all school employees are at an increased risk of COVID-19

GREAT FALLS- COVID numbers continue to rise throughout schools in Central Montana and now a study shows teachers are more likely to pick up the virus than students.
Based on a CNN report, roughly 50% of all school employees are at an increased risk of COVID-19. The CDC says this can be because they’re older, or have conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and even heart disease.]
While many schools have their own safety procedures in place, teachers say they’ve been taking extra precautions for themselves. Like washing their hands and changing their clothes as soon as they get home to help keep those around them safe too.
After hearing about the increased risk study from CNN here’s what Brian Dues, a 7th-grade teacher at North Middle School, had to say.
“It’s unfortunate, it’s a reality, at least I knew it going in. All we can do is the best we can. Be very serious about wearing our mask and keeping our workspaces as sanitized as we can. But it is what it is and we have a job to do and this is the best way to do it”, says Dues.
These teachers say the biggest struggle they have faced so far has been the adjustment with their teaching process.
When it comes to making sure these students are following their health procedures, Brian Dues and Bailey Brawley, who is a 2nd-grade teacher at Mountain View Elementary, says there has been no problem in that area.
“The kids have really blown me away as far as how responsible they’ve been and how easy it’s been to teach in this difficult environment. But the kids have done a tremendous job as far as wearing their mask and being responsible about it”, says Dues.
“The kids are adapting and they’re making sure they’re sticking to the new routines and new procedures. Teachers are doing a great job enforcing them and making sure everybody is staying safe. They’re doing such a great job with the mask, it’s really not even a problem right now”, says Brawley.
According to the Department of Public Health and Human Services, out of the 19 cases in schools through Cascade County, only 3 of those are staff members.