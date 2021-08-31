GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The provisional drug overdose statistics last year (2020) confirmed some of the worst fears of those working in the addition field.
It shows that there are 94,134 overdose deaths in the U.S., which is more than any one-year period in U.S. history.
It's known as the silent killer, and if you take a look at the Treasure State there was an 18% change from 2020 to 2021 when it came to drug overdose deaths - with emergency services responding to 548 opioid overdoses.
"They're becoming more and more common," said Justin Grohs, general manager for GFES
Great Falls Emergency Services (GFES) say the statistics for them responding to overdose calls has been rising.
"The statistics for us responding to overdoses has been trending up for the last 4 years... For example, we're seeing an increase in opioid overdoses, with heroin, and drugs like that," said Grohs.
The pandemic continues to have a number of effects on our lives, and that includes self-isolation.
"Arguably it would not be much of a stretch to suggest that isolation and the stress of the pandemic has increased substance abuse in general," said Grohs.
Grohs showed Montana Right Now data that shows the top 15 complaints for Naloxone incidents.
"Naloxone or Narcan is essentially the antidote for an opioid overdose," said Grohs.
He says while there are those overdose calls, sometimes other things like cardiac arrest or unresponsive calls can also be because of an overdose and it's not uncommon for victims to not expect to have an overdose.
"One of the problems with drugs, which is probably getting worse is stuff getting added to the original drugs. For example, we have heard that a lot of heroin is having fentanyl added to it, which the drug user may not be aware of," said Grohs.
Whether it's intentional or unintentional, here are a few things officials want you to remember:
- Overdosing can happen to anyone
- Destigmatize and get rid of the shame preventing someone from getting help
Every 11 minutes, someone in the U.S. dies from an opioid overdose. So, President Joe Biden did declare this week (Aug 29-Sept 4) overdose awareness week.
To learn more about International Overdose Awareness Day (Aug 31), click here.
Click here to learn what to do is someone is overdosing.