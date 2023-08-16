CUT BANK, Mont. - Several agencies around Glacier County responded to help overdue floaters on the Two Medicine River Wednesday morning.
The three floaters were reported as overdue after getting in near the Two Medicine Bridge on MT358 (Valier Highway) and intending to float to Sullivan’s Bridge at the confluence of the Two Medicine River and Cut Bank Creek.
Glacier County Office of Emergency Management reports responders from the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office, Pondera County Sheriff’s Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement, Blackfeet Fire, Glacier County OEM, Toole County SAR, and Pondera County DES helped mount a search at daybreak.
Two Bear Air was also requested, and they found the floaters about 1.5 river miles east of the Two Medicine Bridge.
The floaters were airlifted to the Incident Command Post where they were checked out and released tired and cold but alive and well.
“GCOEM thanks all the responders and Two Bear Air for their help in this successful SAR,” Glacier County Office of Emergency Management said.
