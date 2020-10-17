Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WET ROADS WILL QUICKLY FREEZE THIS EVENING, BECOMING ICY AND DANGEROUS. THIS INCLUDES KINGS HILL PASS, ROGERS PASS, AND MACDONALD PASS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&