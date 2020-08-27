Pandemic causes Windsor Plywood business to take off

GREAT FALLS- While COVID-19 has caused many businesses to go under, one company is thriving more than ever.
During this pandemic, many people have spent their time working on house projects. Because of that, Windsor Plywood says they’ve been seeing more customers come and purchase their supply.
Within the past few weeks, Mike Wedekind says that their business has seen about a 30% increase in sales.
Even though the building industry is going up, Wedekind says this has been causing a bit of an issue.
“What’s happening is we’re starting to run out of material. So we’re finding a lot of products that are not being able to be available right away anymore”, says Wedekind.
Because China shut down a lot of its manufacturing plants, many commodity supplies such as different lumber, redwood, and seeder have run low.
While this supply only accounts for a small portion of their total stock, Wedekind says this is something people still need.
“The problem is that I might have 90% of all that stuff but you still can’t do anything without just that one little widget that will stop that whole project from happening, and that’s what we’re waiting on right now.”
The majority of their supply is in stock, but for certain commodity items, it could take a few weeks before being able to purchase.
According to Wedekind, China has opened back up their manufacturing plants at low capacity, which should help the business get their stocks back to normal.