Pandemic continues to force court delays for Cascade County

GREAT FALLS- The hearing for Jarrell Anderson, the man convicted of deliberate homicide and several other felonies, has been delayed for a second time.
With all the changes due to COVID, the court has been slowed up with pre-sentence investigations.
Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki says this is just something they have to deal with.
“It's unfortunate that things be delayed, that part has caused frustrations I guess the best way to put it. But everyone is working as hard as they can, it's just COVID has delayed things,” says Racki.
In a normal PSI process documents would be brought directly to the jail and interviews would be conducted in person.
With COVID restrictions in place, interviews are now done online and some documents have to be mailed.
This change is what caused Jarrell's first hearing date to be pushed back, but this time it was a new problem.
"It just didn't get scheduled correctly so now someone else at crossroads is going to be using the facility so it's kind of a first com first serve on that."
Racki makes note that in cases like this, the due process of the defendant is not affected.
"You do have a right to a speedy trial, there is no right to a speedy sentencing."
Racki says right now only a small amount of cases are being delayed due to these changes, all other hearings are continuing as normal.
There is no set date for Jarrell Anderson's hearing. Racki says we could expect it in the next couple of weeks.