Even before the pandemic, Great Falls Public Schools had a shortage of substitute teachers.
With increased absences connected to the Coronavirus, the district is looking to hire as many subs as they can to meet the demand for 21 schools.
“I can tell you we never have enough substitute teachers," said Kerry Dattilo the human resources director with GFPS.
That was before a global pandemic. Now...
“Certainly, the need for substitutes has increased for this school year," said Dattilo.
If a teacher is infected or considered a close contact to a confirmed COVID-19 case, they may have to miss up to 2 weeks in the classroom.
“With the contact tracing done by city county health there is a requirement if you are identified as a contact to be out for 14 days. So, the length of those absences is much longer than they would typically be," said Dattilo.
Last year the district received additional funding to raise the pay for substitute teachers. Now, GFPS is hoping that increased pay will serve as an incentive as they look to bring more substitutes on board.
“Certainly, that’s been a positive thing for the school district, but we still need more substitute teachers to help us out to cover classrooms," said Dattilo.
So, what are the requirements to cover a classroom at GFPS?
“You have to have a high school diploma or GED, want to be able to work with kids, like kids, and I would say a positive attitude is another requirement," said Dattilo.
If you're interested in becoming a substitute teacher, click here.