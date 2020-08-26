GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After weeks of preparation, some great falls public schools families were frustrated with remote learning today -all because of password problems preventing them from logging on.
Amy Sterling, a Secondary Remote Teacher with Great Falls Public Schools says they’re doing their best to help everyone out.
"We sure appreciate everybody’s patience today as we have navigated through this. It's a learning curve for all of us but at this point all kids should have their Moodle enrollments and keys. If they don’t have them, check their PowerSchool and email those teachers and we can figure out where the issue was. "
Close to 1,700 students have signed up for remote learning, but many couldn't start the first day of school due to tech issues.
Sterling offers some advice "Email those teachers and if there wasn't anything in parent email or student email check both of those first and we'll get those codes to you. If they need help accessing their email from last year the kids can call or parents can call (406) 268-9856 and they can get their passwords reset through the data center."
GFPS administrators say they're aware of the issues and are working around the clock to help everyone get back on the same page.
"We've been on the phone nonstop. We're trying to troubleshoot as quick as we can, it's new for everybody. I know kids are excited and ready to go and so are we, said Sterling.
She says the Remote Learning Center At Roosevelt Elementary has been receiving calls and emails all day from concerned parents expressing remote learning concerns and they're working to get back to everyone as soon as possible.
As of Wednesday night some parents say remote teachers have not been assigned to their child’s classroom so they’re not able to directly email a teacher like Sterling suggested. She adds, they’re working with many on an individual basis.
Several families say they’re dedicated to helping their children with remote learning, but they’re worried about falling behind after a rocky start on the first day.
Ben Vandermissen, parent of two remote learners in the 2nd and 7th grades explains how the learning hub helped them swiftly with technology problems his students were faced with Wednesday.
"We ran into a couple little problems and it was easily solved by sending an email to one of the instructors at the remote learning center. Little grammatical errors caused the quiz answers to be wrong. Actually taking the quiz we also had a problem with getting it pulled up. We took it around 10:30 and by 11:30/12 everything was fixed and gone through, said Vandermissen.
According to Sterling, parents and students should not be worried about missing a single day on occasion due to technology troubles.
"If you miss a day, we will get you right back in, that kind of stuff happens. Not to worry, with that asynchronous platform kids are able to work on this literally 24/7 so we can pick you back up."
Assignment deadlines will be set, but remote teachers will be accommodating.
"Our assignment, we will have them due at the end of a normal week on Friday, we're giving a grace period though until Wednesday of the following week so if there area issues we can work around that."
She says if your child wasn't able to log in today because they did not have their password, students did not miss any vital information. GFPS is taking the first few days this week as a trial period to get everyone fully set up and work out remote learning kinks.