Great Falls- Wednesday marks the first day of school for Great Falls students and GFPS is making one last announcement about COVID restrictions.
There has been tension on both sides of the issue, but regardless of how people feel masks will be required when entering schools this year, but GFPS did put out a Facebook live video talking about some of the flexibilities that will come with this year's plan.
Although masks will be required when walking throughout the building, masks will not be required on the playground, during outdoor activities, or when students are seated and, can remain three feet from each other.
Another big change to this school year is that kids will no longer have the option of learning from home.
After seeing results from last year's remote learning GFPS is deciding to remain strictly in-person but will have exceptions.
"Individual student who are isolated for a short period of time if they are quarantined or isolated because of covid their teachers will support their learning from home whether it's an electronic app, digital access online, or packets will support students who are sick and at home for short periods of time or quarantined at home," said Superintendent Tom Moore.
Despite the changed restrictions parents and students gathered today to voice their opinions on the issue.
"Our biggest concern isn't whether we have a mask on or we don't have a mask on but whether we have a choice. Our choice that we fill is our constitutional right and we feel like the constitution and the state constitution as well, upholds our rights to do so," said protestor Trent Short.
Kids showed their concerns as well.
"When they try to push mask it feels like I'm being muzzled and I refuse and i don't like when the tyrant tries to take over, I know our founding fathers wouldn't either so that's why I'm out here protesting mask today, as my sign says "my body my choice" and I choose not to wear a mask," said protestor Lochlin Kinyon.
The restrictions were already finalized in last week's board meeting but GFPS says they will continue to monitor the cases and make changes if need be.