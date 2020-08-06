GREAT FALLS- Great Falls Public Schools is asking parents to fill out a survey to help them define and optimize their plan for how bus transportation will work for the upcoming school year.
School buses in Great Falls transport over 5,200 students to Early Learning, elementary, middle and high schools across the city according to GFPS. Middle school and high school parents would have to contact their school if they would like to sign up for remote learning for the year, and elementary school parents have until August 13.
They have outlined initial protocols that have been identified for operating buses during the pandemic.
According to the plan, the normal capacity for a school bus is 56 students, social distance capacity on the bus lowers to 28 students with face masks, and 7 students without face masks.
Students are highly recommended to wear a mask, and parents are encouraged to find a mask that fits their student well.
As students enter the bus, hand sanitizer will be available, and students are requested to use it for all students’ safety.
Seats on the bus will be assigned to students to help with contact tracing if necessary.
Minor adjustments have also been made to a few routes to accommodate the required social distancing bus capacity as well as the time it will take to use hand sanitizer according to GFPS. Bus stops that have a lot of riders and are close to a school will be picked up and delivered separately.
Split ridership on bus routes is being evaluated as well. GFPS says given the limited availability of seating, they may not be able to accommodate having a student schedule for two routes on an alternating schedule.
Big Sky Bus Lines is also making some operational changes, including bus staff completing a comprehensive COVID training before the school year, drivers filling out a daily Health Assessment Log, drivers being encouraged to wear a mask and disinfecting and cleaning buses after each route.
GFPS is asking parents to answer a few questions to help them prepare for the school year.
The survey can be completed online here, or by calling the Transpiration Office at 268-6015 to have answers taken by phone.