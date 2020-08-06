Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOLLOWING AN INCREASE IN LIGHTNING ACTIVITY TODAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117 AND 118. * TIMING...GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. * WINDS...WEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 18 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES...MOSTLY 70S TO LOWER 80S...BUT IN THE 60S IN THE MOUNTAINS. * LIGHTNING...LIGHTNING ACTIVITY WILL INCREASE TODAY WITH THUNDERSTORMS, WHICH WILL PRIMARILY BE ACCOMPANIED BY LOCALIZED WETTING RAIN. HOWEVER, THE INCREASE IN LIGHTNING FOLLOWED BY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FRIDAY COULD RESULT IN HOLD-OVER IGNITIONS EMERGING ON FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRE STARTS MAY RAPIDLY SPREAD IN DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FRIDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE. A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES WILL CREATE HIGH FIRE GROWTH POTENTIAL. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS FIRE WEATHER WATCH. &&