GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Parents and school districts were on high alert Thursday night after news of a TikTok challenge threatening schools across the nation.
Two districts in Montana, the Blackfeet reservation and the Norther Cheyenne reservation are taking it so seriously they are shutting their doors to keep students safe.
Other districts around the state say they will have heightened police presence tomorrow, including the Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS).
The Shelby School District says the post shared through TikTok refers to a threat to school safety "for every school in the USA, even elementary".
This appears to be a national TikTok and it did not originate in Montana.
This isn't the first time a TikTok 'challenge' has impacted schools, but this is the most serious.
There has been a screenshot of a photo threatening violence with the letters "GHS" and so Glacier High School in Kalispell went into a soft lockdown today that will last through December 17.
Schools in Anaconda will also be in a soft lockdown on December 17.
I spoke with Courtney Thom, a parent in Great Falls, and asked her how she felt about the recent 'challenge'.
"As a parent, it scares me to no end. The amount of shootings that have happened recently throughout the United States - in schools especially scares me," said Courtney.
I spoke with Tom Moore, superintendent of GFPS and he tells me, as of this afternoon there has been no plausible threat at any of their schools.
Courtney tells me she'll still keep her kids home.
"I will be keeping my children home tomorrow. I think the GFPS makes poor decisions when handling these sorts of threats. Not notifying parents immediately about a threat, or just giving the poor response of “it’s under control.” I get they don’t want to cause panic, but at the end of the day - these are our children’s lives," said Thom.
When it comes to other parents and others in general, there is something she wants them to know.
"Obviously you cannot believe everything on Facebook, and some threats are just that - threats. How many threats do we have to hear about, before parents are notified properly? Why do we need to hear about this through our children? There is enough chaos going on in the world today, don’t be cruel to one another just because you may have been told different. We can disagree on things, and still be kind to one another. Talk to your kids, people," said Thom.
Courtney also weighed in on how she thinks GFPS and GFPD are handling the situation.
"I feel as though the GFPS could do better and be more diligent about their responses and actions to these issues. It is supposedly a worldwide threat - other schools are closing as a precaution.. why not GFPS? I’m not in their shoes, but they don’t seem to like sharing any information regarding these concerns until after the fact so I don’t know how I feel about their response. As for GFPD, they are saints. They risk their lives every day to protect ours," said Thom.