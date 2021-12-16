Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches at lower elevations, and 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from Midnight tonight to Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

