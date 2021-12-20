GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Just in the fall of 2021, there have been 4 different school threats made in Great Falls; one at East Middle School, one at CMR High, one at Great Falls High, and the latest one at North Middle School.
Parents are upset with the Great Falls Public School District and the Great Falls Police Department.
"They are failing the community, they are failing the parents, they are failing the school, and they are failing their students. They're failing," said Shana Elliot, a mother in Great Falls.
She says they're failing because parents aren't getting any information.
"All we get is this little piece of email that's just like we don't know what it is, we're not going to tell you what it is, we've got it under control. Just believe us, it'll be okay. Send your kids to school tomorrow, it's fine. How is it fine if we don't know what it is? How is it okay? "There's no answers. It's all just round-about circles left and right. Even no answers from the police department have even been successful. No parent knows what's going on, no parent knows what the threat is," said Elliot.
Her son has special needs and goes to North Middle School.
She says danger doesn't really exist in his mind and so she let him read the email sent to parents to see if he felt safe going to school.
"I said, like 100% you need to feel 100% safe going to school, 100%. He said 'no, not 100%' and I said okay, then you're not going to go," said Elliot.
She isn't the only parent that kept her kids home from school on December 20.
GFPS has said before that they work on getting information out as quick as possible but they won't put out any information that isn't 100% accurate.
Parents say one of the keys to fixing this problem is detailed communication and plans; even if it's just saying 'we don't know much but this is what we can say'.
"I want to see plans for every school. Not just North Middle School, not just CMR. I want all schools to have a plan. I want to see multiple plans, and I want people to sit down and actually take this seriously. These are our children, this is their safety, it needs to be taken seriously and it needs to be talked about," said Elliot.
She even has some advice for other parents.
"We can demand answers. Our children attend these schools. We can demand their safety. We can give suggestions, and no suggestion is a bad one. We have a say, our children go there. We're allowed to have a voice. We do. And we should speak up about it because this is getting ridiculous now," said Elliot.
Montana Right Now is sitting down with GFPD on December 21 to get answers on clarity and if you have a question you want asked, email joee.taylor@cowlesmontana.com and we'll get it answered for you.