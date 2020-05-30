CASCADE COUNTY - Saturday marked the second day of graduations for seniors in the Great Falls School District, as families and teachers came together safely to celebrate a milestone in their childrens’ and students’ lives.
With drive-through health screenings and temperature checks, safety was a huge focus for Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS).
“This is really one of the first large gatherings that we have in our community. We wanna be sure that we keep people safe because your community’s important to us, as our graduating seniors, and we want to do it right so we can continue to have more gatherings,” said GFPS 7-12 Assistant Superintendent Heather Hoyer, who helped coordinate the incoming crowd.
As another precaution, GFPS also gave graduating seniors two wristband passes for a couple of guests they’d like to bring to the ceremony. According to Hoyer, the bands helped streamline the health-screening process, indicating whoever already passed health screenings at the Livestock Pavilion.
From parking to seating, GFPS asked everyone attending to space themselves from others to see their loved ones cross the graduation stage, despite the challenges of social distancing.
“[The graduates] did it, you know? And it’s like overcoming obstacles is what life is about, and I’m so proud that they did,” said Father Ben Fredenberg, who attended the Paris Gibson ceremony with his wife Patty to watch their son graduate.
While COVID-19 filled the past few months with plenty of changes and uncertainty, the ceremonies focused on hope for graduating members of Generation Z, for riding out the storm of a pandemic
“You could be defined as the class of ‘what if,’ but do not let that be your legacy,” said Guest Speaker Doug Deffe during Great Falls High’s ceremony. “You have shown that you’re a group of individuals who can persevere through whatever life sends in your direction. The future is what you’ll make of it.”
As graduates from Paris Gibson and GFHS prepare for adulthood, GFPS Superintendent Tom Moore encouraged them to find the strength they need to push through anything that comes their way next.
“All of you are a testimony to riding out a storm and having faith, and working together with others to overcome whatever those fears are, and whatever those storms might be,” said Moore.