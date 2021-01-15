GREAT FALLS - The Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art is holding an event that pairs music and art on Jan. 20.
The event, titled “A Thoughtful Response,” will feature music performed by the Cascade Quartet and original art by Christina Rothe and starts at 7:30 pm.
Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art Executive Director, Sarah Justice, says the event is to facilitate a discussion about how to talk about art and music.
According to the invitation, people will pay what they can to attend, and a $10 donation is suggested.
You can purchase tickets by contacting the Square at 406-727-8355 or by going online to the Square’s website here.