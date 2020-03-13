GREAT FALLS- The Paris Gibson Square Museum of art is taking precautions and have developed procedures for their community origination during the coronavirus outbreak.
Paris Gibson Square says have begun safety measures such as daily cleaning procedures and setting up hand sanitizer stations at the museum’s entrances.
They also recommend that if you or someone you know is sick to please stay home and that all students taking classes or using the studio wash their hands before, during and after the class/studio sessions.
Currently, all events, openings and classes at the Square will still go on as planned.