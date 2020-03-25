GREAT FALLS- Starting Wednesday, March 25, the Park and Recreation office in Great Falls will be closed until further notice.
The full release from the City of Great Falls:
Throughout the Park and Recreation Department, the health and safety of our patrons and citizens is of the utmost importance to us, and we are closely monitoring the evolving coronavirus/COVID-19 situation.
Based on the recommendations provided by the Cascade City-County Health Department, starting March 25, 2020, the Park and Recreation office will be closed to the public until further notice.
For further information or assistance please contact the Park and Recreation office at 406-771-1265 or visit https://greatfallsmt.net/recreation