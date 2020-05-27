Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR EVELYNNE WILLIAMS. SHE IS A 15 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE, 5 FEET 6 INCHES TALL, 100 POUNDS, WITH BROWN HAIR AND HAZEL EYES. SHE WAS LAST SEEN ON TUESDAY IN HELENA, MONTANA, WEARING A BLACK AND GREEN AC/DC T-SHIRT AND RIPPED BLUE JEANS. SHE HAS A HISTORY OF SUICIDAL AND VIOLENT TENDENCIES. THE HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT BELIEVES SHE MAY BE HITCHHIKING TO SHERIDAN OR GILLETTE, WYOMING. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT EVELYNNE WILLIAMS, PLEASE CONTACT THE HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-447-8293, OR CALL 911.