GREAT FALLS - Residents of Great Falls will be noticing some extra construction equipment around one of the popular parks as new renovations are underway at Jaycee Park.
The park will be adding a brand new sidewalk. Replacing the old basketball court with a new one and swapping the tennis courts into pickleball courts.
This is one of many park district projects currently underway in Great Falls and this one clock in a price tag of just over two hundred and sixty-eight thousand dollars.
“There was a big need that was identified through the master plan through things that were let go kind of over the years and we do have a lot of great parks and it’s nice to give them a new facelift and you know we are going to try and hit as many parks as we can and with the parks district being so new we are trying to hit some of the high use parks,” said Parks and Recreation Director, Steve Harrig.
The park will remain open in the areas that are not under construction and the project is looking at a completion date as early as this Summer.
For a full list of the current park projects in Great Falls you can find the link here.