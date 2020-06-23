GREAT FALLS - Two-hour enforcement for parking meters is back on but residents in the Great Falls area will still be noticing a lack of meter heads throughout the downtown area.
The city is working on replacing the keys and locks for each meter right now after the keys were stolen from the parking division’s office.
They do not have a set timeline of when the meters could go back up. But with the stay at home order issued and fewer people downtown, it provided a golden opportunity to get the meters off the streets and into the shop.
Meaning the meters can be fixed faster ten if someone had to go spot to spot on the streets to get them fixed.
In the wake of all this, city officials also told me they have some new ideas to permanently change the meter system with a potential all-digital system.
“It’s unlikely that we will have the same kind of meters go back up we are looking at other options including pay stations so with that sort of scenario generally speaking you are looking at generally one pay station per block,” said city manager Greg Doyon.
Even with these potential changes coming in the future residents can still use the passport app on their smartphones to pay for spots once any kind of meter is reinstalled.
To help people with finding the two-hour area signs have been installed throughout downtown to help with mapping out the enforced areas.