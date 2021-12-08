GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Parking in downtown Great Falls will be free from Monday, Dec. 13 to Friday, Dec. 24.
The City of Great Falls announced all metered parking spaces will be provided to the public for free to continue the holiday festivities and to encourage shoppers to head downtown for their last-minute gifts.
“Providing free parking during the holidays is a great way to support our local businesses and encourage residents to shop and eat Downtown. Buying locally helps all of us while strengthening our local economy,” said Craig Raymond, Planning & Community Development Director.
The two-hour parking limit for the spots will still be enforced.