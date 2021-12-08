Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Cascade and Judith Basin Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&