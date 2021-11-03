LEWISTOWN, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is reporting they received a report of damage to parking structures and fencing at Big Spring Creek Fishing Access Site south of Lewistown.
The report was received on Oct. 29, and it is believed the damage occurred a few days earlier. It is estimated it could cost up to $2,000 to repair what was vandalized.
Other incidents of vandalism reportedly occurred last summer and earlier in the fall at different Fishing Access Sites in the area as well.
FWP is asking for the public’s help for information on the vandalism.
Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call 1-800-TIPMONT. Tips are kept confidential and a reward is possible.