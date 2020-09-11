GREAT FALLS - Parks are meeting the pavement in great falls this weekend with annual tradition back for its seventh year.
The event made its way from the national scene to the Electric City 7 years ago arriving on the first Friday of September.
The event draws people to the downtown area to indulge in a little greenery in a normal street and sidewalk area.
If you have never heard of this event before what is going to happen is two parking spots downtown will be completely redone to be an actual mini-sized park area.
In years past these areas have sported lush grass and even a bench to hang out on.
“The first couple of years of the park we had children playing in the park and Tilleraas didn’t take it down until late because the kids were enjoying it so much so it creates that nice little sense where you wouldn’t expect it,” said Joan Redeen, Community Director, Great Falls Business Improvement District
Now there isn’t a set area where this will go up year to year but they try to put it up near local restaurants for those who like to grab a bite and then relax.