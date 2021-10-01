Parks & Rec brings latest development to Oddfellows Park

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Parks and Recreation Department is working to make their outdoor spaces more inviting for long afternoon family events.
Parks and Recreation is dropping in a new restroom in Oddfellows Park.
They are looking to complete three restroom projects in all with new facilities added to Gibson Park and Lions Park as well.
For years these parks have been main attractions for family and community events, and Deputy Director, Patty Rearden, says they want to keep it that way.
"Our parks and trails have been huge destinations and they're important to the community. So, it's important to us and it's important to the community to keep facilities up to date and usable and handicapped accessible so the whole community can enjoy it," said Rearden.
The project at Oddfellows Park still has to go through minor plumbing, irrigation, and site work.
Rearden says park-goers can expect to use the new restrooms by the spring of next year.