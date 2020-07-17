Parks seeing upgrades around the Treasure State

GREAT FALLS - Around the Treasure State Parks and Rec Departments are hard at work getting trails and playgrounds upgraded for Montana families.
In total seven projects are currently underway including the Jaycee Park and Gibson Park Projects.
Grande Vista Park where crews are working on installing a brand new play structure along with new sidewalks.
Parks and Rec are also working on a tree replacement program to remove and replace trees that were lost from disease and weather.
However two projects have been put on hold, the park's irrigation project is on hold after only receiving one bid on the project.
“We actually only received one bid and it was way above what our budget was and it was due to the factories shut down for parts and the local companies one not knowing whether or not they could get parts and two not knowing if they could get the manpower to work on those projects,” said Steve Herrig, Director Parks, and Rec.
The Oddfellows restroom project is also on hold until next spring so a new sewer line can be installed.
Finally, they will be adding more forestry equipment and vehicles to the fleet in a project that started up last December.
The total cost of all the projects comes in around 1.5 million dollars which are made up of the Parks and Rec Budget as well as Grant Money.