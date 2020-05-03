GREAT FALLS- Starting May 4, 2020, 8th Street South will be closed between 5th Avenue South and 9th Avenue South.
The City of Great Falls says the streets will be closed for the installation of a sewer liner on the existing sewer main beneath 8th Street South.
The streets will be closed between Monday, May 4 and Friday, May 8.
Access for local business-related traffic will be available during the construction.
Detour signs in the area will be provided by the contractor for traffic routing.
For more information about the road closure, you can contact Mikaela Schultz, Civil Engineer, at 406- 771-1258.