GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Part of the River’s Edge Trail will be closed so crews can work on paving operations.

The closure will be Monday, July 17 and Thursday, July 20, extending from the Wastewater Treatment Plant off 4th Ave. NE to the 10th St. Bridge.

Barricades will be put up in the area of construction.

For more information about the paving operations along the River's Edge Trail, you can contact Eric Boyd, Street/Traffic Manager at (406)771-1401.

