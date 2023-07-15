...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Big Horn, Blaine, Carbon, Carter, Cascade,
Chouteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Fallon, Fergus, Garfield, Glacier,
Golden Valley, Hill, Judith Basin, Liberty, McCone, Musselshell,
Petroleum, Phillips, Pondera, Powder River, Prairie, Richland,
Roosevelt, Rosebud, Sheridan, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Toole,
Treasure, Valley, Wheatland, Wibaux, Yellowstone, Lincoln, Lake and
Flathead counties, in effect until 7/16/2023 9:00:00 AM for elevated
particulate levels from wildfire smoke. This alert will be updated
again at 900AM 7/16/2023.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 9AM, Particulate levels in Havre, Malta, Sidney and Miles City
are Unhealthy.
As of 9AM, Particulate levels in Libby, Flathead Valley, Cut Bank,
Great Falls, Lewistown and Broadus are Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups.
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly,
and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should
limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local
health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart
disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us
