GLASGOW, Mont. - Severe driving conditions are being reported around parts of Montana Friday.
The National Weather Service is calling for increasing snow through Friday afternoon, with the highest accumulation anticipated overnight near the Canadian border.
Strong winds are also expected up to 50 miles-per-hour with widespread blowing snow and reduced visibility, including whiteout conditions across north eastern Montana.
Anyone traveling in the area is being warned of deep snow drifts that can make travel difficult along Highway 2 north to the Canadian border.
Until Saturday evening, a blizzard warning is in effect for Daniels, Sheridan and eastern Roosevelt Counties with a winter storm warning in effect for central and southeast Phillips, central and southern Valley and western Rosevelt counties.
As of Friday afternoon, MT-2 between Baker and Wibaux has been closed.
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions on the following roads as of 2:00 pm Friday:
I-15
MONIDA PASS (IDAHO SIDE)
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow/Ice
MONIDA PASS (MONTANA SIDE) TO LIMA
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow/Ice
I-94
DAWSON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE TO WIBAUX
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
WIBAUX TO THE NORTH DAKOTA LINE
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
US-12
POWDER RIVER TO BAKER
Scattered Snow/Ice
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Scattered Frost/Ice
Severe Driving Conditions
Low Visibility
BAKER TO THE NORTH DAKOTA LINE
Scattered Snow/Ice
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Scattered Frost/Ice
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
US-191
MALTA NORTH TO CANADIAN LINE
Severe Driving Conditions
MT-7
EKALAKA TO BAKER
Low Visibility
Scattered Frost/Ice
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Severe Driving Conditions
Scattered Snow/Ice
BAKER TO THE FALLON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Scattered Snow/Ice
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Scattered Frost/Ice
MT-24
ST. MARIE TO OPHEIM
Severe Driving Conditions
S-323
EKALAKA TO 51 MILES SOUTH
Low Visibility
Scattered Frost/Ice
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Scattered Snow/Ice
Severe Driving Conditions
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.