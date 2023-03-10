Montana Department of Transportation

Saco: US-2 @ MM 502.5

Image Updated Friday at 1:49 PM

GLASGOW, Mont. - Severe driving conditions are being reported around parts of Montana Friday.

The National Weather Service is calling for increasing snow through Friday afternoon, with the highest accumulation anticipated overnight near the Canadian border.

Strong winds are also expected up to 50 miles-per-hour with widespread blowing snow and reduced visibility, including whiteout conditions across north eastern Montana.

Anyone traveling in the area is being warned of deep snow drifts that can make travel difficult along Highway 2 north to the Canadian border.

Until Saturday evening, a blizzard warning is in effect for Daniels, Sheridan and eastern Roosevelt Counties with a winter storm warning in effect for central and southeast Phillips, central and southern Valley and western Rosevelt counties.

As of Friday afternoon, MT-2 between Baker and Wibaux has been closed.

The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions on the following roads as of 2:00 pm Friday:

I-15

MONIDA PASS (IDAHO SIDE)

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Snow/Ice

MONIDA PASS (MONTANA SIDE) TO LIMA

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Snow/Ice

I-94

DAWSON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE TO WIBAUX

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

WIBAUX TO THE NORTH DAKOTA LINE

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

US-12

POWDER RIVER TO BAKER

Scattered Snow/Ice

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Scattered Frost/Ice

Severe Driving Conditions

Low Visibility

BAKER TO THE NORTH DAKOTA LINE

Scattered Snow/Ice

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Scattered Frost/Ice

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

US-191

MALTA NORTH TO CANADIAN LINE

Severe Driving Conditions

MT-7

EKALAKA TO BAKER

Low Visibility

Scattered Frost/Ice

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Severe Driving Conditions

Scattered Snow/Ice

BAKER TO THE FALLON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

Scattered Snow/Ice

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Scattered Frost/Ice

MT-24

ST. MARIE TO OPHEIM

Severe Driving Conditions

S-323

EKALAKA TO 51 MILES SOUTH

Low Visibility

Scattered Frost/Ice

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Scattered Snow/Ice

Severe Driving Conditions

