GREAT FALLS - Parts of central, north-central and west-central Montana are under a wind chill warning, and the National Weather Service (NWS) is warning people of dangerously cold wind chills and ice safety.
Those going out this weekend should bundle up as a bitter cold will continue to affect the area with wind chills as low as -50 degrees Fahrenheit at times across the plains, and as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit across parts of southwest Montana NWS reports.
If you are out recreating on the ice this weekend, can be difficult to trust ice thickness on rivers as moving water underneath will likely cause the ice to be thin.
Ice thickness can also vary from an inch or two to over ten inches in short distances on lakes.
A graphic from the NWS says if new clear ice is less than two inches thick, stay off, and that it only becomes viable for ice fishing and at four inches, and will typically support small groups ice skating at five inches thick and supports snowmobiles and ATV’s at six inches thick.
However, the NWS warns that ice is never 100 percent safe and that if you don’t know, don’t go.
With ice forming in the lower temperature, there is also an increased risk for ice jams.
Ice jams occur when river flow is impeded by ice, and localized, rapid rises in water levels may happen with little or no notice.
Those who live in low-lying flood-prone areas should be alert for possible flooding due to ice jams, and report ice jam flooding to local law enforcement the NWS warns.