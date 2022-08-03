BABB, Mont. - A man died in a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 89 near Babb in Glacier County Tuesday.
The vehicle was going north, and the driver failed to negotiate a turn at mile-marker 38.5, resulting in the vehicle going off the side of the roadway and rolling several times.
The fatality report from Montana Highway Patrol said the passenger, a 36-year-old man from Browning, was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver, a 34-year-old man, received minor injuries and was transported to Blackfeet IHS.
MHP said neither the passenger nor driver were wearing seatbelts.
Alcohol and speed are considered factors in the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.