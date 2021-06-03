GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A passenger of a reported suspicious car got in the driver’s seat and took off during a traffic stop Tuesday.

According to court documents, an officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of 20th Ave. South after an initial caller reported there was a suspicious car driving in the alleyways possibly casing houses in the area.

As the officer arrived in the area and was driving south on 17th St. South he noticed a car turn eastbound in an alley off of 17th St. South at a high speed.

The officer followed the car into the alley and located it driving northbound on 18th St. South.

When the license plate on the car was ran, dispatched notified the officer the registration returned a 2002 Chevrolet Impala which was entered as stolen.

The officer, along with multiple other officers, followed the Impala into the 400 block of 2nd Ave. North before conducting a high-risk traffic stop.

Documents say the Impala stopped and a male driver and male passenger got out of the car, however, after they got out a passenger in the back seat entered the driver’s seat and accelerated at a high speed directly at the officer and his patrol vehicle.

The officer got inside the patrol vehicle to avoid being hit.

The driver then reportedly sped by at a high speed and began driving eastbound on 2nd Ave. North, the officer affidavit estimating the driver had sped up to 90 miles per hour in a posted 30 miles per hour zone.

While driving on 2nd Ave. North, documents say the driver endangered the lives of two motorists that were on the road, passing by them at a high speed that could have caused serious bodily injury or death if a crash would have happened.

During an interview, the initial driver of the Impala said Matthew Daychief was the man in the back seat that jumped into the driver’s seat and took off.

Documents say Daychief is still in possession of the Impala and that the officer has not been able to contact him.

Officers have been requested to locate and arrest Daychief and if he is not located, the officer has requested the Cascade County Attorney’s Office to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Documents note Daychief has multiple pending felony offenses including multiple counts of felony theft and felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute.

An arrest warrant has been requested for Matthew Charles Daychief on the following charges: with assault on peace officer, criminal endangerment, reckless driving and theft.

Cascade County Attorney, Josh Racki tells Montana Right Now, Daychief was arrested on Thursday.