GREAT FALLS- Paul Skubinna has been appointed Great Falls’ new Public Works Director.
Before his appointment, Skubinna worked with the City of Great Falls as the Environmental Division Manager in 2015, after working for the State of Montana in private sector consulting for 15 years.
Thirty-seven applications were sent in for the Public Works Director job, and two rounds of interviews took place in July.
On August 15 and 16 the two finalists went through the final rounds of interviews with City Department Heads, Public Works Managers and community stakeholders.
“The recruitment process for the Public Works Director position was very competitive. After interviewing the two finalists, the hiring committee supported appointing Mr. Skubinna,” stated City Manager Doyon. “Paul is a very hard worker and has proven himself in his current role. He understands the need for the department to work together, to work effectively with other city departments, and the need to bring a new level of customer service to the community. Paul is ready for the challenge of managing the City’s largest department.”
“I am very excited and humbled to be given the opportunity to serve the citizens of Great Falls in this capacity,” stated Mr. Skubinna. “I’ve inherited a strong operational structure and an excellent management team. My goal is to build on this current foundation by meeting the needs of our community with customer service and professional management of the public infrastructure while ensuring a safe, clean, and healthy environment.”
Skubinna will start his role as Public Works Director on August 24, 2020.