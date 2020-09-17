GREAT FALLS - Thousands of Montanans are about to see a boost in their paycheck thanks to a recent memo from President Trump.
But, there's a catch... All Department of Defense (DOD) service members, including Guard and Guard Reserve who make less than $8,666.66 per month and all DOD civilians who make less than $4,000 per pay period are impacted.
While you are going to see more money in your pocket now, you could pay for it twice over starting in January.
“So, it’s 6.2% of taxable wages that are normally taken out of a check that basically aren’t going to be taken out through the end of December," said Maj Gabriel Denny, Commander of the 341st Comptroller Squadron.
The idea behind it is an economic boost, put money in your pockets now, and the government will get it back later.
For military members and civilians who meet that threshold, you can't opt-out.
I spoke with one airman at Malmstrom Air Force Base who says she has a plan.
"I mean it's just $300 extra dollars. Just keep doing what I'm doing, just don't have to worry about that $300 dollars, just put it in savings," said Senior Airmen Tristan Day, a photojournalist on base.
This can be a shock to your bank account if you don't pay attention to it.
“I would encourage everyone to contact their employer, keep an eye on their paycheck. In the first four months of 2021, they're going to have their standard withholding, that 6.2%, coming out plus the withholding that was deferred at the end of 2020," said Sean Sturges, senior vice president and financial advisor at D.A, Davidson and Company.
“Right now, the guidance is a plan to pay it back. Because obviously congress, they have the authority to remove the tax. Right now, this is just a deferral. So, we’ll pay it back. But how the payback happens is still to be determined," said Maj Denny.
Other options floating around including paying it back through your taxes in April, or it could be forgiven entirely. But nothing is set in stone yet.
Something to note- President Trump tweeted out just a few days ago that if he is re-elected, those payments would be deferred. Essentially meaning you wouldn't have to pay it back.
