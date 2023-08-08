GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Air Force Global Strike Command is now taking measures to clean up and mitigate polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) at two locations after releasing their initial results as part of the Missile Community Cancer Study.
While cleanup and mitigation will be happening, AFGSC says the ICBM nuclear alert mission will continue unimpeded.
Earlier this month, a team of bioenvironmental experts reported PCB sampling results from Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB).
This is the first from an extensive sampling of active U.S. ICBM bases to address specific cancer concerns raised by missile community members across related career fields.
“Based on the initial results from the survey team, which discovered PCB levels above the cleanup threshold designated by law in two of our facilities, I directed Twentieth Air Force to take immediate measures to begin the cleanup process for the affected facilities and mitigate exposure by our Airmen and Guardians to potentially hazardous conditions,” Gen. Thomas Bussiere, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, said. “These measures will stay in place until I am satisfied that we are providing our missile community with a safe and clean work environment.”
Earlier this year, more testing was done for PCBs and other contaminates at Malmstrom; and AFGSC says all air samples taken from the Launch Control Centers (LCCs) and Launch Control Support Buildings were non-detectable for PCBs; according to a news release, 300 surface swipe samples were taken from across all Malmstrom AFB LCCs.
Of the 300 swipes, 279 returned non-detectable results, 21 with detectable results, and 19 were below the mitigation level established by federal law and regulation.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), PCBs are an oily or waxy substance manufactured in the United States from 1929 to 1979, after 1979 they were banned.
They were used across industries in electrical, heat transfer, and hydraulic equipment and can persist for long periods in the environment.
The EPA considers them a probable human carcinogen.
"I am committed to remaining transparent during this process, and I pledge to continue an open dialogue with Airmen, Guardians, their families and all other stakeholders as the Missile Community Cancer Study continues," said Bussiere.
Gen. Bussiere will be holding more townhalls to provide another opportunity for two-way communication between medical experts and the missile community.
Results are still pending from samples taken analyzing air and surface tests at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming and Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota.
AFGSC says results for completed ground and water samplings from all three ICBM bases are also yet to be finalized.
When these results are finalized, the USAFSAM-DCPH team will be able to analyze the results and put together a comprehensive and holistic response including recommended actions in the future.
To learn more about PCBs, click here.
