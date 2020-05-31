CASCADE COUNTY - Some in the Great Falls community came together Sunday evening to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, an African-American man who died earlier this week after an encounter with police.
Dozens of mask-wearing protesters lined both sides of the bridge on Central Ave West in ‘Justice for Floyd.’ Some held ‘Black Lives Matter’ signs, while others chant ‘No Justice, No Peace,’ and ‘Enough is Enough.’
Any supporters driving by honking their horns in agreement, with counter-protesters occasionally passing through.
Rally organizers say the event’s meant to spread awareness of systemic racial issues, in light of recent deaths involving people of color and law enforcement in different parts of the U.S.
“Hundreds of years of systemic racism and implicit bias are buried so deeply in our system, it should not be the burden of people of color to make change in a system that white people created and white people built,” said Laura Wight, one of the rally’s co-organizers. “So really we need to use our privilege to, you know, bring upheaval and change the laws and change the system, because it’s unjust.”
Protests were ultimately peaceful, as the event went on past its scheduled end time of 5:30 pm.
Outside of demonstrations, Wight also encourages people looking for change to vote in the upcoming primary elections before its deadline of June 2.