LEWISTOWN, Mont. - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Wolverine Creek Rd. Saturday.
Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports a Chevy Silverado was eastbound on Wolverine Creek Rd. when the driver lost control and ran off the roadway, hitting a pedestrian.
The driver then re-entered the roadway and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to rotate 180 degrees before coming to a stop in a ditch facing north.
MHP says the driver and a passenger then fled the scene. Names were not released, however, the driver was identified as a 20-year-old man from Lewistown and the passenger was identified as a 21-year-old man from Lewistown. We are working on gathering more information.
The pedestrian was identified as a 23-year-old man from Lewistown.
Alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash.
