FRAZER, Mont. - People are being asked to be on the lookout after a possible attempted child abduction.
Valley County Dispatch reports a child was playing outside his residence in Frazer when someone tried to take him.
The vehicle is reported to be an older 4-door short box pickup with possible Oregon plates of 339GLB. An initial report said the vehicle was gold, but officers were shown video where it appeared to be silver.
At this time the suspect is described as an older white man with a bald head, sunglasses and a white beard who had a white dog with him.
Valley County Deputies responded to the area but they were unable to locate the vehicle.
If you see the vehicle you are asked to call law enforcement with the location and to not approach it or the occupant.
