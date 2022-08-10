GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Two people have been charged for killing several fish in the display pond at Giant Springs.
Last August, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) asked the public for information after a knife was used to spear and slash many large trout in the circular display pond.
Six fish were euthanized after several were found with severe cuts and puncture wounds.
After an investigation, two people have been charged and the case is progressing through the court system. FWP did not release the individuals’ names.
“FWP would like to thank the public for all of their support and concern after the incident occurred. It was obvious from the public response that Giant Springs State Park and the Fish Hatchery are an important and valued component of the Great Falls community,” FWP said.
“FWP would also like to thank the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and the Cascade County Attorney’s Office for all of their hard work that they have put into this investigation and help solving the case.”
