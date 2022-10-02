GREAT FALLS, Mont. - People in Great Falls are gathering Sunday to remember a child who died in a daycare and to protest for stronger safety regulation enforcement.
In 2020, Dakota Johnson was dropped off at an in-home childcare provider, Teri Chase.
Court documents say Chase was feeding Dakota when she fell asleep, and when she came back after checking on the other kids, Dakota was blue.
An investigation found Chase had 15 children in her care that day, and now, community members are gathering to raise awareness about the dangers of unlicensed daycares.
Starting at 12:00 pm Sunday, a protest is being held on 10th Ave. S in front of the Holiday Village Mall.
Sunday evening, a candlelight vigil will be held to remember Dakota, those attending will meet at the Paris Gibson Museum at 7:30 pm, and they will walk to the courthouse to say a prayer and observe a moment of silence for Dakota and other children who were lost to negligence in a daycare.
You can find the event page for the protest here, and the candlelight vigil here.
