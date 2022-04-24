BROWNING, Mont. - People in Browning and East Glacier are being asked to restrict water usage.
Two Medicine Water Co. (TMWC) says they currently have no water flow into either community and are operating on what is in the water storage tanks.
According to TMWC, power outage at the water plant caused the machines that treat the water to shut down, and the amount of time they were without water caused some damage.
At this time, they say they are working to solve the problem with technical assistance contractors.
