BROWNING, Mont. - It's almost been a month since three-year-old Arden Pepion went missing on the Blackfeet Reservation, and as her family continues looking for her, they hosted a candlelight vigil tonight in Arden's name.

Service took place with help from volunteers from Government Square in Browning.

While it mainly focused on spreading awareness of MMIP cases, like Arden and countless others there was also a touch of spirituality aimed at families who long for their missing loved ones.

The people we spoke with at Friday night’s vigil say they feel frustrated with Arden Pepion becoming Browning’s now youngest victim of the MMIP epidemic.

During the vigil, volunteers planted signs carrying the names and faces of roughly 50 lost loved ones who were never found or never got justice for their deaths.

“It’s scary you know to think about that kind of stuff because my girls are still growing up, they’re still young Arden didn’t even get to live, she was just starting her life, barely even going to school,” said Arbana and Aaron Pepion, Arden’s parents.

With a few unsolved cases dating back to the 1960s, a local member of the Blackfeet tribe tells Montana Right Now there is a community need for tracking missing person reports.

“That should be in place here, especially for the Blackfeet Reservation, that’s involved with the MMIW, that’s involved with the MMIP that can get the numbers in there,” said Belinda Bullshoe a Browning Local & Blackfeet Tribal Member. “So when somebody comes and talks about the statistics for the reservation, they can go to them. They’ll have the accurate count.”

Through songs and prayer members of the Browning community came together to show support and compassion for the Pepion family some already knowing the pain of losing people to MMIP.

Bullshoe went on to say the increasing number of cases has brought about fear and anxiety to people in the community.

“We can’t even go to the store. What if we go missing? People wanna leave (and) come back before dark because they don’t want to go missing,” Bullshoe said. “This is our tribe. We need to have a community where we don’t need to put worry in another family.”

Because of the grief, stress and anxiety that comes with it, one speaker took the stage encouraging everyone to mind their mental health.

“Where is the commitment (to MMIP victims) from the systems of care?” said TJ Lafromboise, a Speaker on Mental Health Support. “We need to ask these things in order to get these answers, but we also need to look within. Because mental health does not start with all these external things. They start with yourself first.”

Both of Arden’s parents, Arbana and Aaron plan on working with small groups of crews and volunteers as they continue searching for their missing daughter.

After celebrating the life of three-year-old Arden Pepion Friday night, volunteer search efforts for her go on.

The Pepion’s use a church as a starting point for volunteer searchers allowing them to prepare before heading out the door.

They tell Montana Right Now they started looking around with family members and volunteers after feeling frustrated at local agencies for scaling back their search.

“We appreciate everything that they did,” Arbana and Aaron Pepion, Arden’s Parents said. “It’s just, I think they should’ve been more organized.”

They’ve worked with a couple of small crews so far and today marks the first day of searching for one Wyoming drone company after speaking with the family and local law enforcement.

“There’s a few different scenarios of what could’ve happened,” Bill Dohse the COO of Viper Drones said. “Which obviously gives us different search directions (we could take).”

As they look across 20 miles using drones and equipment, Dough-See’s biggest concern is the nearby river.

“If by chance the young lady fell into the river, a typical body would travel 12 miles on an eight-hour period she could have traveled far beyond that 20 miles by now.”

They can look underwater with the gear they have but Dough-See says they’re taking it one day at a time analyzing whatever they find and going from there.

As the Pepion’s continue their efforts they’re looking for help in luring out wild animals and opening new spaces for finding little Arden.

“Arden you need to come home. You’re not in trouble... We all miss you.”

You can donate a GoFundMe online, with all proceeds going to food and supplies for everyone involved.

The Pepion family will continue the search for Arden as other groups push for action in better tackling the MMIP epidemic.