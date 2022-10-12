GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you enjoy a good breakfast in downtown Great Falls, you will soon have to scratch Perkins Restaurant and Bakery off your options of places to eat.
The Great Falls location for Perkins announced their last day to serve people will be October 31st, with nothing changing in terms of hours and availability in the meantime.
The owner of the building, Peggy O'Hare-Becker describes possible plans for the building once under new management.
"So, we have sold the business which includes the restaurant and the motel, and the new owner I am pretty sure is just going to run the motel at this point, and he is looking for someone to lease the restaurant, but I am pretty sure that would not be a Perkins model," said O'Hare-Becker.
O'Hare-Becker explains her health took a toll and after three years of trying to run the business, it was too hard.
"So the main reason my husband and I are selling is because of my health. I had a stroke three years ago and it has taken a lot out of me, and running a restaurant and motel is an over full-time job, and honestly I just can't do it," said O'Hare-Becker.
While the time has come for the doors to shut at this location, she has enjoyed her time at Perkins and serving the community.
