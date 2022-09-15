GLASGOW, Mont. - The Glasgow Police Department (GPD) has arrested a person for arson after an uncontrolled fire was started in town.
The fire was reported behind a business and citizens worked with firefighters to put it out. The exact location and date of the fire were not shared at this time.
GPD says officers worked to retrieve and compile evidence that was not only left at the scene but also all around town.
Numerous businesses and citizens cooperated with law enforcement during the investigation.
On Thursday, the police department reported Zackery Eugene Greene, 34, for attempted arson and an unrelated theft that has occurred within the community.
“This was a true example of the community and the police department working together hand and hand. A police department without the aid of its citizens simply doesn't work. Thank you to everyone involved," Assistant Chief Edwards said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.