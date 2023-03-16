UPDATE: 9:21 A.M.
A person died after officers found them with what appeared to be a gunshot wound at the intersection of Ninth Avenue S. and 15th Street in Great Falls early Thursday morning, police said.
The Great Falls Police Department said in a Facebook post dispatchers received the report of the incident at 5:15 a.m.
Investigators are working to identify suspects and take them into custody, GFPD said.
Fifteenth Street and 14th Street will remain closed between Ninth Avenue S. and 10th Avenue S. for several hours.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police are working at a "serious incident" that happened at Ninth Avenue South and 15th Street in Great Falls Thursday morning.
The Great Falls Police Department said in a Facebook post 15th Street and 14th Street will remain closed between Ninth Avenue S. and 10th Avenue S. for quite a while.
Drivers should find a different route on their commute and GFPD said do not try to cut through the gas station parking lot.
GFPD said they will provide more information as it becomes available.
