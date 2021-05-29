GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A person was killed after their pickup drifted across the centerline of US-89 and collided head-on with a pickup in the other lane.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, a 1987 Nissan pickup was driving eastbound on US-89 when it drifted across the centerline.

After crossing the centerline the Nissan then collided head-on with a Dodge pickup that was pulling a trailer.

The driver of the Nissan was deceased on arrival and has not been identified at this time.

The two occupants of the Dodge, a 55-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man from Deer County, Alberta were injured and transported to Benefis.