UPDATE, NOV. 5:
The Great Falls Police Department reports Goodsoldier is in custody.
They tell us he was called in as a suspicious person south of Great Falls, and that he was arrested by a Cascade County Sheriff’s Deputy.
UPDATE:
As of 5:45 pm, law enforcement has not yet located Andale Goodsoldier and it is believed he is no longer in the area.
River Dr. North is open for traffic.
The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) gave some information on what led to the search for Goodsoldier, saying an initial investigation leads them to believe it started with a domestic violence situation.
Further details are not being released at this time.
“We have received numerous tips from the community, thank you for your support. Please continue to be alert and report suspicious activity, or anyone matching Goodsoldier’s description, by calling 911 or the non-emergency line at 406-455-8599. We will continue to follow leads throughout the night, to affect his arrest,” GFPD siad.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Businesses and residences on 10th Ave. N to River Dr. N and 38th St. to 57th St. in Great Falls are being told to secure their doors and not let unknown people inside.
A heavy police presence can be seen on the northeast side of town as Great Falls police are trying to locate Andale Goodsoldier.
River Dr. N from 38th St. to 57th St. is currently closed.
Schools in the area were put in a shelter in place due to the incident.
Lewis and Clark Elementary School, Morningside Elementary School, Giant Springs Elementary School and East Middle School were released with care, meaning students who normally walk home had to be picked up by parents or staff walked them home.
Goodsoldier is wanted for several felony offenses that took place Friday afternoon in Great Falls, and the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) says he should be considered armed and dangerous.
According to GFPD, Andale Goodsoldier is a 17-year-old Native American male, who is five feet, ten inches tall, weighs 230 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.
Goodsoldier was last seen wearing gray and black clothing and a black LA Dodgers hat, possibly carrying a green backpack and he was last seen in the Giant Springs area.
If you believe you see Goodsoldier, you are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. Any information that may be useful in locating Goodsoldier can be reported to 406-455-8517.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.