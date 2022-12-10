GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter Saturday for pet photos.
Photos are being offered for humans and animals from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Dec. 10.
The digital photos will be $10 and all proceeds will go to help the animals at the shelter.
The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is located at 1010 25th Ave NE. For additional information about this event, please contact the shelter staff at 406-454-2276.
