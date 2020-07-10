GREAT FALLS - Are you heading out of the house this weekend for some fun in the sun with your furry friend?
Well if you are we have some simple things to remember before you head out.
With rising temperatures on the way this weekend your pets can be at a higher risk of overheating or even suffering burns.
One of the easiest things you can do is to put your hand on the pavement and if it’s too hot for you, than it is too hot for your furry friend.
It is also recommended to take your pets out during cooler hours of the day in the morning or evening.
You can also talk to your vet about if your pet might need a warm weather haircut or even sunscreen and what the signs of heat stress are in your pet.
“Well we try to go out when the temperatures are cooler like first thing in the morning or earlier in the morning here at the dog park since they don’t have the water turned on its important to bring water so they have something to drink and we don’t leave them in the car,” Said Heidi kauluallu, Dog Owner
If you have to run errands during the day keep your pet at home, keeping your pet in the car can quickly turn deadly with how quickly a car can overheat even with the windows open or being parked in the shade.
Some examples of heat stress to look out for are heavy panting, a bright red tongue, increased heart rate, vomiting and several others.