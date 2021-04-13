GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire responded to a multi-alarm, working structure fire Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m. near the Fox Hollow apartment complex at 1700 10th Avenue SW.
According to the GFFR Facebook page, "Great Falls Fire Fighters are on the scene of a multi-alarm, working structure fire... multiple pets have been rescued, initial knockdown of the main body of fire has occurred and crews are checking for extension at this time.”
It is reported that some people were also inside the structure at the time of the fire, but were able to get out safely. No injuries have been reported.
GFFR told us the fire is out at this time. However, crews are still investigating the cause.
A witness on scene told Montana Right Now a boy started the fire. This information has not been confirmed by first responders.