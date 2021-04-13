Weather Alert

...Light Snow Continues Tonight... Light snow will continue through much of tonight across north- central Montana before diminishing Wednesday morning. Snow accumulations of less than inch are expected in most areas with up to an inch or two in areas along the Rocky Mountain Front and in the vicinity of the Little Belt, Highwood, and Snowy Mountains. Some road surfaces that were wet early Tuesday evening could freeze overnight and remain icy though the Wednesday morning commute. Be alert for icy spots on roads tonight through early Wednesday morning.