GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Taking the perfect selfie has been made a lot easier thanks to filters and photo editing.
Within seconds you can have flawless hair, clear skin, and amazing make up with the help of filters and editing.
However, studies say something as simple as taking that photo can have major impacts on your body image.
While taking selfies may seem like a harmless hobby, doctors say it could become an unhealthy obsession as social media has changed the way women view themselves.
"Reality is not a camera, its... you can't hide behind a screen in reality and you can't fake what you look like... Like you see all these girls with edited photos and you can't tell that they're edited and they just make you feel so much less and it's hard especially going to high school," Kaitie Christopherson, a high school student in Great Falls, said.
Kaitie is a sophomore and she says when she started looking at social media in 8/9th grade, it brought her confidence down and made her feel like she needed to change.
"I felt like I had to stop eating and work out a lot more and I was really over working myself... And it made me go into a spiral of I should change this about myself, I should start wearing makeup, I should, I need to find the right product that can make me look like this... But in reality there's nothing out there that's going to blur your face like a Snapchat filter or an Instagram filter... like there's nothing that's going to do that for you but you feel like there is," Christopherson said.
Doctors say while these filters can be fun, teenagers tend to see a fake world through a filter and their brain can't always understand what real life is.
"You have a distorted self image or you are depressed because you can't because you don't look a certain way or you're constantly checking in the mirror spending multiple hours at a time thinking about the way you look is when it becomes problematic.
Obsessing over a physical flaw could lead to Body Dysmorphic Disorder.
"Which can lead to further depression, thoughts of wanting to hurt yourself, such as suicide and also unnecessary plastic surgery appointments or dermatology appointments," Dr. Paul Meiners, a pediatrician at Great Falls Clinic, said.
And that's what happened to Kaitie.
"It just makes you feel like a lot lesser and most kids like myself, self harm when it comes to that when they don't feel like they're not good enough," Christopherson said.
Kaitie says she had to start talking about these issues in order to get help.
"I know a lot of people are going to find it 'oh I don't want to go to my doctor because it sounds vein', but the goal of a doctor is to make sure we're the best person we can be," Dr. Meiners said.
If you find yourself obsessing over your looks, Dr. Meiners says the best thing to do is to take a break from social media and talk to your doctor.
Some signs that this might be happening to your child include them looking in the mirror constantly and always checking their weight.